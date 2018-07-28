Florida attorney general

ATTORNEY GENERAL (Florida's attorney general is a statewide elected office and member of the Cabinet. Current Attorney General Pam Bondi is not running for re-election because of term limits.)

The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will also face NPA candidate Jeffrey Marc Siskind in the November general election.

Democratic Sean Shaw , Tampa

, Tampa Ryan Torrens , Odessa

Sean Shaw

Age: 40

Candidate's family: Single

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Princeton University, AB, Politics, 2000; University of Florida Levin College of Law 2003

Political experience: Current State Representative District 61, elected 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

A fighter for the people, not the powerful.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Putting a stop to the epidemic of gun violence in our state by enacting common sense firearm safety reforms such as banning assault weapons & high capacity magazines, instituting universal background checks, and allowing our local communities the flexibility they need to find solutions that keep their citizens safer.

2. Fighting the opioid epidemic by taking on the pharmaceutical companies whose dishonest and deceptive trade practices helped fuel this crisis, as well as targeting more resources for treatment of those suffering from addiction.

3. Protecting the civil rights of every Floridian no matter where they are from, which God they worship, or who they love.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a unique background in protecting consumers, both in private practice and in public service, that directly applies to the job of Attorney General. As a private attorney, I have helped Floridians fight back against their insurance companies when those companies refuse to honor their policies, aided those with defective Chinese drywall to get the settlements they deserve, and worked to help those affected by the BP oil spill. Under former CFO Alex Sink, I served as Insurance Consumer Advocate for the state, where I led the process of negotiating lower rates for homeowners, pushed for faster response times from insurers after emergencies, and championed for rates that were fair and justified. During my time as a State Representative, I've pushed for smart criminal justice reform, sponsored legislation to end discrimination against the LGBT community, and fought for common sense gun safety laws. As Attorney General, my main job will be protecting Floridians from those seeking to do them harm. I am the only candidate in the race with the professional and public sector experience to step into the job on day one.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as an Attorney General who fought for the needs of the people of Florida every single day that I am in office.

Website: www.seanshaw.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Ryan Torrens

Age: 33

Candidate's family: Wife: Francesca Yabraian

Occupation: Consumer protection lawyer

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, University of Tampa; Juris Doctor, The George Washington University Law School

Political experience: I am not a politican. I am a consumer protection lawyer with real courtroom experience defending Florida homeowners against foreclosing banks. Our politicians keep failing us and I am glad I haven't been a part of that. I refuse to accept any big corporate campaign contributions. I will be an attorney general who doesn't owe any favors and who isn't beholden to the big corporate interests.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Kick out the corporate special interests. Protect our consumers.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. We need to start enforcing one set of rules in this state. We now have two sets of rules. Working Floridians like you and me are expected to always follow the rules but these big corporate executives get away with everything because they pay off politicians. That's wrong. When I am the attorney general, nobody will be above the law. We need to enforce one set of rules.

2. We need to help our consumers. Whether it these big banks ripping our people off, the credit reporting agencies ruining our consumers' credit reports illegally, illegal debt collection, or all these harassing phone calls, I will be an attorney general who fights for our consumers again.

3. We need to stop spending hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to deny our fellow citizens their right to vote even after they have paid their debt to society. That's wrong and we could use that money to keep our school children safe. I will fight to get the disenfranchised their voting rights back. It's the right thing to do.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters much more so than my opponents because of my extensive experience fighting for our consumers in court. I fight against big banks and other big corporations on a regular basis on behalf of my clients and I have won many of these cases. We need an attorney general who will fight for our people again.

Another way I can help voters more than my opponents is that I am the only candidate in this race - on either side of the aisle - who is refusing to accept even one penny in campaign contributions from the big, corporate special interests. Our politicians are controlled by big corporations because they make huge campaign contributions and everyday working Floridians are nothing but an afterthought. That's wrong. I refuse to be beholden to the big, corporate interests. When I am the attorney general, I will hold Big Pharma, Big Insurance, and the Big Banks accountable because I refuse to accept any money from that. I don't owe them a thing. I will only have an allegiance to the people of Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For turning the attorney general's office into a powerful consumer protection office. I would hope to be remembered as a very aggressive consumer advocate who took on the big corporations on behalf of the people!

Website: www.ryantorrens.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Republican Ashley Moody , Tampa

, Tampa Frank White , Pensacola

Ashley Moody

Age: 43

Candidate's family: Husband, Justin; Children, Brandon and Connor

Occupation: Former Judge and Federal Prosecutor

Education: Plant City High School, High School Diploma; University of Florida, bachelors and masters degrees in accounting; University of Florida College of Law, law degree; Stetson University College of Law, Masters of Law in International Law

Political experience: Former Judge

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Conservative Republican running for Attorney General.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

In addition to steadfastly supporting the men and women of law enforcement in their mission, Florida's next Attorney General will have to tackle the opioid crisis, elder abuse, and human trafficking. We lose fifteen people every day in Florida to overdose deaths, we are third worst in the nation for human trafficking and we continue to see a rise in elder abuse cases. It is important that the next Attorney General has experience working with state and federal agencies prosecuting difficult cases in order to make significant headway on these issues. As a former federal prosecutor and judge, I have the experience and the passion to tackle the opioid epidemic, human trafficking and elder abuse.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate in this race that has the experience necessary to be an effective and successful Attorney General. I started my legal career at Holland and Knight defending businesses, served as a federal prosecutor in Jacksonville and Tampa, and then presided as a circuit court judge, both as a trial judge and an appellate judge over the county court. Prior to running for the position of Attorney General, I also taught the role as part of a Florida Criminal Procedure curriculum at Stetson University College of Law. These broad based experiences will allow me to be an effective Attorney General from day one.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Preserving and protecting the rule of law and defending our Constitution.

Website: www.electashleymoody.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Frank White

Age: 39

Candidate's family: Wife Stephanie and three boys, Henry, Clayton and Wesley

Occupation: I've spent my career in law, including the last 8 years at the intersection of law and business as General Counsel and CFO for a group of car dealerships. I'm part of the Executive Team managing 10 dealerships and 600 employees in 3 states.

Education: Southern Methodist University School of Law, JD/MBA

Political experience: Elected to Florida House of Representatives in 2016

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I will defend our Constitution and protect Floridians from fraud

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

-Ensure fidelity to the Constitution is adhered to, and that the rule of law is consistently followed and applied.

-Protect Florida's families and consumers from those who seek to scam and defraud them, especially the elderly.

-Ensure taxpayers are protected through fiscal restraint.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only proven conservative in this race. We need principled conservatives who will stand up for us and fight to hold politicians accountable. That's why I support term limits and President Trump's fight against the special interests. I've stood up for the constitution, and said no to the politicians who wanted to take away our Second Amendment rights. That's why I'm proud to have the NRA's highest A+ rating. And as a husband and father to three boys, I'll always fight for the rights of the unborn because I'm 100% pro-life. I am also the only candidate who has managed a large business and run a large operation, which is critical to be an effective reform minded Attorney General managing an operation of 1,300 employees and 400 attorneys. I am also the only candidate running for Attorney General who won't be taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the taxpayers to run political ads.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered for making a difference in the lives of Floridians. I want our neighborhoods to be safer, our kids' education to be world class and I want Floridians to have more economic opportunity.

Website: www.FrankWhite.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

No Party Affiliation Jeffrey Marc Siskind , Wellington

Jeffrey Marc Siskind

Jeffrey Marc Siskind is a Wellington-based attorney and has been practicing law since 1997. He has been admitted to the Florida, Maryland, District of Columbia and United States Virgin Islands bars.

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Website: votesiskindag.com/

