Florida House 12th District

12TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes part of Duval County)

This race will not appear in August because both primaries are uncontested. Rep. Clay Yarborough, unopposed in the Republican primary, and Timothy Yost, unopposed in the Democratic primary, will face off in the November general election.

Republican Clay Yarborough

Clay Yarborough

Age: 37

Candidate's family: Married, three children

Occupation: Human Resources Professional

Education: Bachelor's in Business Administration from UNF

Political experience: Jacksonville City Council Member 2007-2015; Council President 2014-15; Duval Soil & Water Conservation Board 2001-2007

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Limited government, less taxes, safer schools, and more jobs.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Limited versus expanded government

2. Protection of law-abiding citizens' 2nd amendment rights versus gun control measures

3. Protection of parents' rights of school choice for their children versus government restrictions on educational options

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

With a commitment to well and faithfully represent the people of Jacksonville, I will defend our U.S. and State Constitutions, support our military, push for lower taxes and more jobs, promote economic growth and development, and advance Northeast Florida's priorities.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Serving as a statesman, not a politician

Website: www.clayforjax.com

Social Media: Facebook

Democratic Timothy Yost , Jacksonville

Timothy Yost

Age: 41

Candidate's family: I am married to my wonderful and amazing wife, Jaclynn. We care for an adopted dog together.

Occupation: Teacher

Education: B.A - History (UCF), B.A. English (UNCG), M.A - Literature (UCF)

Political experience: I have no prior political experience before this election cycle.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Support our schools, invest in our infrastructure, empower the people

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

As far as the state house is concerned our top priorities are schools, health care and full representation in our government. Our schools should be fully funded and supported. We should develop a more fair accountability system for students and teachers that diagnoses students needs and teachers' best practices. We should invest in health care for the long term benefit of our communities, especially when it comes to our growing elderly and disabled veterans communities. Finally, Floridians should have full and complete access to the ballot box and should not be disenfranchised nor discriminated against when it comes to their ability to vote and have a say in our government.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters by representing them and their needs. Most of my campaign contributions have come from individual donors who want to see a change in Florida in general and Jacksonville specifically. This means that I am beholden to legislation that will benefit individuals rather than the corporate interests. I have walked through each neighborhood in my district listening to the concerns of my fellow Floridians and I intend to bring those concerns to our state house.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for enacting education policy that helps struggling schools get the proper support they need to help our most vulnerable students. For too long we have ignored the very clear connection between poverty and education and this is something that needs to be acknowledged if we are ever going to break the cycle and aid people in living productive and prosperous lives.

Website: YostforJax.com

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.