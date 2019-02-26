City Council At-Large Group 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Council has five at-large districts that are elected citywide. Each of the city's 14 districts is also represented by a council member elected by voters in that district. Each candidates' party affiliation is listed on the ballot, but the city holds unitary elections, so Duval County registered voters of any party can vote for any candidate. If one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 19 election, that person wins the office. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will appear on the ballot of the city's second election in May.

Group 1 is an open seat as incumbent Councilwoman Anna Lopez Brosche is running for mayor rather than seeing re-election

News4Jax asks each candidate for office a uniform set of questions hoping to get beyond campaign statements or media filters to help voters decide which candidate they will support. Below are the candidates' verbatim responses.

Gary Barrett

Party affiliation: Republician

Age: 61

Candidate's family: (no response)

Occupation: Sales Manger

Education: HIgh School

Political experience: Noon

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Crime is #1 issue in Jacksonville

Economic Growth (Jobs) in Jacksonville

Growing Homeless Population in Jacksonville

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Communication within the Community to have a better understanding of what is needed to solve the growing crime issue with out low income communities

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

a neutral voice for the citizens of Duval County, someone who helped resolve the crime issues within our city.

Economic Growth to the westside of Jacksonville

Campaign website: (no response)

Social media: (no response)

Connell Crooms

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: connellcrooms4jax.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Jack Daniels

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 60

Candidate's family: (no response)

Occupation: Financial Services

Education: Master's Degree

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Taxes

City's debt of billions of dollars

Illegal Drug sales and use

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My business experience in finances and my masters degree in city administration

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Honesty, no increase in taxes, success in decreasing illegal drug sales and use. protecting St. Johns River

Campaign website: None

Social media: None

Terrance Freeman

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 44

Candidate's family: My wife Rachel and daughters Evie, Teryn, Patricia, and Lyndee

Occupation: City Councilman and Coach

Education: University of North Florida - Bachelor's Degree, Physical Education.

Political experience: City Councilman, 2018 - Present. Executive Council Assistant 2015 - 2017

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Economic prosperity

2. Building excellent educational opportunities for our youth

3. Ensuring that every family feels safe in their neighborhood.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Every citizen has an opportunity to be an active participant in our city government. As a City Councilman over the past 7+ months, I've learned the best way to get people engaged is to meet them where they are, be visible in the community, and emphasize putting the service in public service by returning constituent calls and emails quickly and with solutions.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Jacksonville is a city on the rise! For it to reach its full potential, we need leadership. We need those who can build bridges in all parts of our community. I hope to be remembered as a leader who brought people together to get big things done for all of our people.

Campaign website: VoteTerranceFreeman.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Lisa King

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax survey.

Campaign website: lisalovesjax.com

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Early voting runs from March 4 through 17 at more than a dozen locations, with all Duval County precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots are available from the Supervisor of Elections Office and must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19.

