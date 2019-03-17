Last day of early voting in Jacksonville slow before elections Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday was the final day of early voting in Jacksonville before the election on Tuesday and several important positions are up for grabs, including mayor and sheriff.

If you haven't had a chance to vote early or absentee, then Tuesday will be the last day for you to make your voice heard on the political direction Jacksonville will take.

There were few lines at Precinct 501 at the San Marco Library on Sunday morning, which is why many people choose to vote early.

"It's an opportunity where you don't have to stand in line on regular Tuesday voting (and) it gets the job done early," said early voter Linda Dimuszio.

She and her husband came out to cast their ballots before election day on Tuesday to avoid long lines. Dimuszio also said it's important to come to the polls informed and prepared.

"A sample ballot is mailed. So, you go through (and) you look. Local elections affect your life more than national elections," she said.

Another early voter said she works to determine if the person running for re-election did a good job or not. If they didn't, she said she takes a chance on someone else.

"I personally research the candidates we have and what they've done while in office, and (if they) stuck to their promises and actually made a better community for us," she said.

That early voter chose not to give her name but did have this to say to those who choose not to bother voting.

"Every election matters. It's kind of like a child, and you're building a foundation in pieces to go along with it. If you don't put the other pieces in place, you can't build it up to have a strong house and strong community," she said.

