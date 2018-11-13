Experts say self-driving cars will lead to drivers having more sex

The Volkswagen Group and Hyundai announced on Thursday partnerships with Aurora Innovation, a manufacturer of self-driving car technology.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Researchers say self-driving cars could lead to big dangers on the road. Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence believes people will have more sex in cars once computers take over.

They say this could cause a lot of safety issues, and lead to drivers not paying attention on the roads.

Current Canadian standards don't prohibit driverless vehicles, but Transport Canada is working on developing regulations for self-driving cars.

Google recently teamed up with Ford and Uber to form a coalition to push for federal action for self-driving cars.

Under current regulations, fully autonomous vehicles without human controls are not legal in the U.S. California has proposed barring self-driving cars that do not have steering wheels, pedals and a licensed driver in case of an emergency.

