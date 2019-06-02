Exploding gas cans in shed set East Arlington home on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An explosion of gas cans in a storage shed in an East Arlington neighborhood Sunday afternoon started a fire that spread to a neighboring house, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

Three people and their pets made it out of the home on Carriann Cove Court, but there was damage done to multiple bedrooms and the attic.

The Red Cross is helping put them up in a hotel Sunday night.

A fire chief at the scene told News4Jax the gas cans were empty, but it is believed that heat and pressure caused them to explode.

