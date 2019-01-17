'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' is coming back to TV!

MOVE THAT BUS!

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is returning to TV in 2020, People reports.

The popular home renovation show originally ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012. It will now make its return on HGTV.

HGTV is known for popular home renovation shows such as Fixer Upper, Love It or List it, Flip or Flop, House Hunters and many more.

The network plans to produce 10 brand new episodes, each featuring a custom home renovation for a very deserving family, HGTV says.

"We’ve got some time to kill until the premiere, but for now you can share your reaction to the exciting news with the hashtag #HGTVExtreme. We look forward to chanting “move that bus!” with you soon!"

