Family to remember 23-year-old found shot on Soutel Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones will gather Tuesday evening at Yancey Park to remember a 23-year-old who died after being found shot in a car on Soutel Drive last month.

Jacksonville police said Devontay Youmans had been shot multiple times Dec. 27 when police found him at the intersection of Norfolk Boulevard and Soutel Drive.

They said he'd driven there and called police for help.

When rescue arrived he was breathing but unconscious and couldn't give them a description of his shooter, police said.

His injuries were initially described as non-life-threatening when he was taken to a hospital, but he later died, police said.

Youmans' death is now the final murder case of 2018, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office transparency website.

His family will gather at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a candlelight vigil at Yancey Park off Soutel Drive.

