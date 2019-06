JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular restaurant in Mandarin has closed.

Monday was the final day of business for Famous Amos.

The restaurant owner posted on Facebook saying they have decided to turn the Jacksonville staple establishment into a medical building.

"First Mandarin Mill, then Village Inn... now this. What’s next? Bowl America!!!!"

