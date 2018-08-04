Cori Bostic makes history as first female drum major of the Marching 100

Tallahassee, Fla - The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University 'Marching 100' made history by announcing that its first ever woman drum major would lead the band this season.

On Aug. 1, the band director Shelby Chipman announced on his social media that Cori Bostic would be one of the three drum majors in leadership this year.

Since the band was founded in 1946, Bostic is the first woman to take on this role. Alumni and lovers of college bands have shared her picture on social media hundreds of times.

Honored to be a legacy for the Incomparable Marching 100 #June1 pic.twitter.com/lucQOD4wyX — Cori Renee (@CoriRenee_) June 1, 2018

According to Tallahassee.com, Kelvin Lawson, a member of the FAMU Board of Trustees, is proud of Bostic and welcomes her with excitement into the new position.

Bostic is a junior studying journalism and graphic communication. She plays the piccolo and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. She has deep roots in the Rattler tradition; on Facebook, she credits her parents for the legacy they started. Both of her parents are Rattlers and former members of the 'Marching 100'.

The band was officially founded at the historically black college in 1946 by William P. Foster. The Marching 100 has been credited with over 30 innovations in marching band pageantry.

This world-renowned band has been recognized by CBS and Life magazine for various accolades commending their performance and high standards. In 1985 they were the only historically black college or university to receive the Sudler Trophy.

Sept. 1 will be their first game of the season against Fort Valley at home. Their next big event will be the Pasadena, California Rose Parade in 2019.

