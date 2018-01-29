FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been the target of public criticism from President Donald Trump, is resigning from his post effective Monday, according to reports.

NBC News was first to report the news that McCabe – a Bolles graduate who briefly led the agency after the president fired then-FBI Director James Comey last May – was stepping down ahead of his purported March retirement date, citing multiple sources.

As CNN reports, McCabe has been the subject of criticism from President Trump in recent weeks over what conservatives contend to be political bias linked to the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Last month, the president called out McCabe in a tweet, saying he was rushing into retirement: “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!” the tweet stated.

