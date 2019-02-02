FDLE: 2 children missing from Miami

MIAMI, Fla., - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two Miami children.

Collins Gotay, 2, was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on it and a diaper. The boy is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Zakaria Gotay, 4, was last seen wearing a shirt with a diaper. The boy is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. The children were last seen near North East 37th Street in Miami.

Authorities say the two children may be with Zak Gotay,48. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black plaid pants and had a black book bag. Zak has dreadlocks and a beard, he is 5'7'' 230 pounds and gas salt and pepper hair.

