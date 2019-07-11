FEMA awards Jacksonville $5.2M for Hurricane Irma expenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City of Jacksonville will get more than $5.2 million for Hurricane Irma expenses.

The money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for debris removal costs and other repairs to buildings, roads and utilities.

FEMA will reimburse $3.1 million to Clay County for debris removal costs.

“Communities across Florida are still recovering from Hurricane Irma’s devastation nearly two years ago, and I am glad to see these much-needed funds heading to the Sunshine State,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said in a news release.

FEMA has also approved $1.1 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to defray the costs of debris removal from Irma under the federal agency's Public Assistance Program. Those funds will reimburse for costs of the collection, reduction, disposal and site management of debris following the September 2017 storm.

