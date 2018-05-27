FHP: 22-year-old killed in ATV crash

POMONA PARK, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in an ATV crash at Dunns Creek State Park, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Kate Lynn Sullivan of St. Augustine was riding with two others on a dirt trail when the Canam ATV overturned.

Sullivan was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath it for an extended period of time before being transported to Putnam Community Medical Center, according to authorities.

The other passenger and driver suffered minor injuries, according to FHP, none of them were wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.