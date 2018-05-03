FHP: Man critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on Blanding Boulevard

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man was critically injured and five others, including a child, suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Orange Park that backed up traffic for hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard near College Drive.

The Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet TrailBlazer traveling south on Blanding Boulevard attempted to turn into the Walmart parking lot. Troopers said the traffic light turned yellow, but the TrailBlazer failed to yield and turned left into the path of a Hyundai Accent traveling north on Blanding Boulevard.

Troopers said the two vehicles collided, causing the TrailBlazer to hit the front of a Dodge Grand Caravan that was also in the left-turn lane to Walmart. The Dodge Caravan then struck the right side of a Dodge Durango, troopers said.

According to the FHP report, the 42-year-old Orange Park man driving the Accent was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Troopers said the 29-year-old woman driving the TrailBlazer and an 8-year-old passenger inside the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 6-year-old passenger in the TrailBlazer was reportedly uninjured.

The driver of the Grand Caravan, and the driver and passenger of the Durango were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

