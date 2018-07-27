FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crash near Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday night near the Buckman Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a motorcycle and an SUV collided on southbound Interstate 295, just west of the Buckman Bridge.

Investigators said the SUV tried to make a U-turn in an area reserved for officials.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Vincenzo Contessa, of Jacksonville, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the truck and his 9-year-old passenger were both OK, FHP said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.