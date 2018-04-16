American Legion post commander to arsonist: 'Shame on you'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever broke into American Legion Post 9 in Northwest Jacksonville over the weekend, stole thousands of dollars, then set the building on fire to cover up the crime.

Shortly after Jacksonville firefighters put out the blaze on New Kings Road early Sunday morning, the state fire marshal estimated $100,000 damage to the building and its contents and ruled it was an arson.

Chairs and tables burned; military memorabilia destroyed. The post's activity room was also damaged, with smoke blackening the walls.

"This is painful, very painful. You wake up in the morning and you're, like, it really did happen," Post Commander Lena Heredia-Perez said as she walked through the badly damaged post on Monday. "This is the bar area. This is how we are able to do the charity work that we do and pay our bills."

Some coin-operated machines and an ATM were broken into.

"They popped open the back and took the money out," Heredia-Perez said.

Veterans and their families who frequented the post are devastated and want to know why anyone would try to destroy the building.

Heredia-Perez said the veterans she serves are relentless and strong, so they will rebuild. She was humbled by the people who heard about the fire Sunday and came out to see how they could help.

In a sign that everything will be OK, a table honoring POWs and MIAs survived the fire.

"To the person who did this: shame on you. But you did us a favor, because we are going to build a better facility."

The Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park will donate 10 percent of all its proceeds Monday night to help the post rebuild.

Jacksonville police are investigating this as an burglary and arson. According to the incident report, they have no information about who did it.

