Firefighters march on state Capitol for better cancer coverage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Firefighters face heightened risks for cancer. It’s a reality that comes with the job.

But Florida’s firefighters say there aren’t enough protections in place to cover medical bills associated with the disease. That's why hundreds marched to the state Capitol Thursday morning, pleading for change.

Thirty-one-year Orange County Fire Rescue veteran Tom Hill, or Bull as he likes to be called, began what has become known as the March of the Bull at the southernmost point of Key West to honor of two fellow firefighters who lost their battle with cancer.

Although his journey began alone, over the 650-mile journey he’s marched alongside thousands.

On Thursday, hundreds showed up to complete the final march to the Capitol.

Most all of them were firefighters and many have lost a colleague to cancer.

“I've got Lt. W.C. Donaldson's fire helmet in my hand right now," said Wayne Balcom of the Sarasota Fire Department. "He passed away about two weeks ago.”

Cancer coverage for firefighters in Florida has been introduced in years past, but the bills have died in committee.

The names of 915 firefighters and the ashes of three have followed Bull throughout the march.

Most were victims of cancer.

Those left behind, like Renee Donaldson of Kissimmee, said Florida doesn't do enough to help families who are often left in financial peril.

“Basically what I got from the State of Florida was letters of condolence from my state representatives,” Donaldson said.

Marchers want firefighters' cancer covered under workers comp, and the march comes two months before a new law requiring local governments to cover PTSD for first responders takes effect.

Some say it’s a step in the right direction, but Bull said until he sees change, he’ll continue fighting.

“It's not a start until they act like adults and do what's right,” he said.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has vowed to make cancer coverage for firefighters one of his top priorities in the 2019 session.

