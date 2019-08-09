Flagler County asks for help to find missing 15-year-old

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old St. Johns County boy who has been staying at a hotel in Palm Coast is missing, Flagler County deputies said.

Isaiah David Mihnovich was last seen July 30 at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Palm Coast, wearing green shorts and a blue jacket. (See below for his picture.)

Mihnovich lives in St. Johns County but was staying at the hotel in Palm Coast when he disappeared.

If you have any information, call 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com. (Case No. 2019-70851)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.