Florida helps with flood response in Oklahoma

The Arkansas River, the country's sixth longest, already pushed past its banks upstream, deluging parts of Oklahoma. Now it's predicted to bring crest records to the state that shares its name -- not just Thursday, but through next week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A nine-member team from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has been deployed to assist Oklahoma after historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

The Incident Management Team, which specializes in national incidents and was requested by Oklahoma, will assist in Muskogee County and the Cherokee Nation, which encompasses 14 counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Oklahoma sent an 11-person team to Monroe County to help with Florida’s disaster response after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“We are grateful that Oklahoma helped Florida during Hurricane Irma, and I am proud that today we are able to return that favor by providing assistance to Oklahoma during their time of need,” DeSantis said in a statement.

News Service of Florida