Blake Shelton to open new restaurant in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The much-anticipated opening date of Blake Shelton’s new Southern-style restaurant has been unveiled more than a year after the country music star announced plans to bring Ole Red to Orlando.

Officials with Ryman Hospitality Properties said the eatery will open April 13 at ICON Park on International Drive, near the 400-foot Wheel.

When it opens, the 17,289 square foot Ole Red will offer a live music experience and feature concert-quality lighting, up-to-date acoustics and seating for about 500 people. Guests can also expect private event space for weddings and other gatherings plus three bars.

The Orlando location is the fourth Ole Red to open, with the other three calling Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee and Gatlinburg, Tennessee home.

The full menu hasn’t been announced yet, but the signature Champagne of Fried Chicken, specialty cocktails, an extensive beer and wine selection and Orlando-only dishes will be among the offerings.

