Florida woman arrested for allegedly making bomb at a Walmart

TAMPA, Fla. – A woman in Tampa, Florida is facing charges after authorities say she tried to build a bomb inside a Walmart on Saturday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a store security guard caught Emily Stallard, 37, going through store aisles and opening items.

Those items included projectiles, matches, and flammable materials.

The guard called police and Stallard was detained.

There was a child with her at the time.

Stallard is charged with offenses including attempted arson, firebombing, child abuse, and battery on a law enforcement officer.