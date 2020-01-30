Florida father’s body found; week-old baby still missing

Police have found the body of a man believed to be the father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, but there’s no sign of the 1-week-old boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, and his son, Andrew. after three women were found shot dead Tuesday in a rural area in south Miami-Dade County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that the van described in the Amber Alert was found in rural Blanton, Florida, which is more than 300 miles from where the women’s bodies were discovered.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said later during a news conference that K-9 units searched a wooded area near the van and found a dead man with what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound from a rifle.

Pasco County investigators didn’t find the baby while searching near the van, Nocco said. Deputies were continuing to search the area between Blanton and nearby Interstate 75, while detectives followed up on other leads.

A pacifier was found in Caballeiro’s abandoned van.

“All we care about right now is that we get that baby back,” Nocco said.

UPDATE on #FLAMBER Alert for 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro: The abductor has been found deceased. The child is still missing. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911. #AMBER #AMBERAlert #Florida pic.twitter.com/9nyyMzytp3 — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020

Miami-Dade officers had been searching for Ernesto Caballeiro, who is related to at least one of the women found killed but had not been named as a suspect. Multiple people have told WPLG-TV in Miami that the baby’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother are the victims.

The family has made a plea to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in an attempt to get a special visa for the victims’ son, brother and uncle, so he can leave Cuba and come to Miami for the three funeral services.

Family members said Caballeiro was a troubled man who had a strained relationship with his son’s mother.

Investigators were trying to piece together the path Caballeiro had traveled, asking for help from members of the public who might have spotted the van in the past day. The white van had decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Pasco deputies said they were questioning a witness.

“One individual told us that he saw a blonde woman in the truck,” Nocco said. “And I sit here and pray to God that that is true and that she has the baby.”

Anyone with information about the case or has any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.