Jacksonville teen holds American flag during Super Bowl LIV coin toss

MIAMI, Fla. – A local junior in Army ROTC at Florida International University attended the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday and held the American Flag during the coin toss.

Nicholas Noblejas, 19, grew up in Jacksonville and has made Duval County proud. He told News4Jax the experience was special.

“I can’t compare anything else to this experience,” Noblejas said. “The crowd was screaming. It was so unique and amazing.”

After the coin toss, FIU Army ROTC watched Demi Lovato sing the national anthem. They also watched some of the game and stuck around for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Noblejas went to Stanton College Prep High School in Jacksonville before heading to FIU.

Noblejas was also awarded the News4Jax “All-Star Athlete” award in 2018.

Kent Justice presented Noblejas with the "Vystar All-Star Athlete" award in 2018.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.