Jacksonville teen holds American flag during Super Bowl LIV coin toss

Describes experience as ‘unique and amazing’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Super Bowl LIV, Football, ROTC, Jacksonville
Nick Noblejas was holding the American Flag at the coin toss at the Superbowl in Miami on Sunday.
MIAMI, Fla. – A local junior in Army ROTC at Florida International University attended the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday and held the American Flag during the coin toss.

Nicholas Noblejas, 19, grew up in Jacksonville and has made Duval County proud. He told News4Jax the experience was special.

“I can’t compare anything else to this experience,” Noblejas said. “The crowd was screaming. It was so unique and amazing.”

After the coin toss, FIU Army ROTC watched Demi Lovato sing the national anthem. They also watched some of the game and stuck around for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Noblejas went to Stanton College Prep High School in Jacksonville before heading to FIU.

Proud parents!
Army ROTC at Florida International University.
Noblejas was also awarded the News4Jax “All-Star Athlete” award in 2018.

Kent Justice presented Noblejas with the "Vystar All-Star Athlete" award in 2018.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Referee Bill Vinovich toss the coin prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
