Florida among 5 most dangerous states for online dating, reports shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone.

Research shows millions of Americans are using dating apps and websites, but a new report released by BackgroundChecks.org may make you think twice before going online to find a relationship.

The report used data -- including cybercrime statistics, romantic fraud rate and violent crime stemming from online interactions -- to find which five states in the county are the most dangerous for online dating.

Florida came in at No. 4, behind Alaska, which the report ranked as the most dangerous state for online dating. The reason? Data shows Alaska has a high rate of romance fraud, according to the report.

As for the safest state for online dating, the report ranked Vermont as No. 1.

Below are the report’s rankings of the top five most dangerous and the top five safest states for online dating:

Ranking Most dangerous states for online dating Safest states for online dating 1 Alaska Vermont 2 Nevada West Virginia 3 California Montana 4 Florida New Hampshire 5 Colorado Maine

Regardless of where you live, BackgroundChecks.org offers some safety tips if you’re searching for love online: