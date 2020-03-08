I-4 reopens in Volusia County after wildfire shut down interstate

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire in Volusia County caused officials to shut down all lanes of I-4 near mile marker 123 on Saturday.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes have reopened, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area, as smoke still lingers, officials said. Troopers will continue to monitor the interstate.

WKMG-TV reports video showed heavy smoke blowing across the interstate with cars being diverted Saturday afternoon from Eastbound I-4 to West.

Officials said a wildfire of unknown origin broke out shortly prior to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Florida Forest Service deployed five dozer plow units, three overhead units, and a helicopter to battle the blaze, officials said. Personnel with Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Seminole County Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The 180-acre wildfire was about 95% contained Saturday night, officials said, adding that no structures were in danger. Fire lines were established north and south of I-4 with helicopter assistance, officials said.

The cause of the wildfire remains unknown, officials said.

“These wildfires can build quickly and can be extremely dangerous, so everyone in the affected area should follow directions from state and local officials,” Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service, said in a statement. “With Bike Week in the broader affected area, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on the reopening of I-4 and local roads. We thank our brave Forest Service firefighters for working swiftly to control this wildfire.”

