Florida lawmakers look to boost Alzheimer’s efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the number of Floridians suffering from Alzheimer’s disease expected to increase as Baby Boomers age, the state House on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that seeks to boost the state’s efforts to address the disease.

The bill (HB 835), sponsored by Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, and Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, includes creating the position of dementia director within the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

Plakon, whose first wife died of Alzheimer’s disease, said creating the position will increase the visibility of the disease within state government.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 1542) has cleared committees and is ready for consideration by the full Senate.