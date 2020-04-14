Miami nurse dies suddenly after showing intensifying symptoms of COVID-19

HIALEAH, Fla. – The South Florida health care community is mourning the death of another one of its heroes.

Nurse Danielle DiCenso worked her last shift at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah just over two weeks ago.

Her husband, David DiCenso, told WPLG-TV that she was tested for COVID-19 last month following growing concerns overexposure, but her results were inconclusive.

“She always puts people first before her,” he said. “She showed up for work one day and they didn’t have a mask for her.”

He explained that her symptoms slowly got worse, including coughing and fevers, but she put off going to the hospital. She began self-isolating in her family’s living room, where her husband found her lifeless body Thursday morning.

“Just by looking at her, I knew that she wasn’t her lively self,” David Dicenso said. “She looked so peaceful. She looked like she just went in her sleep.”

The 33-year-old had no known underlying conditions. WPLG has learned that the medical examiner is going to test her remains for COVID-19.

She is survived by her husband and their 4-year-old son. A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral arrangements.