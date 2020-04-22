68ºF

Alachua County offers drive-thru weddings due to COVID-19

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A county clerk's office in north Florida is giving a second chance to couples whose wedding plans were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alachua County Clerk of Court office will host drive-thru wedding ceremonies outside the courthouse on the evening of April 30.

The ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. and anyone interested in participating is being asked to call for an appointment, the Gainesville Sun reported. The couples should arrive at the location about 15 minutes before their scheduled ceremony.

The ceremony costs $30, and is payable by cash or credit card.

