ESPN: Former Orlando Magic star Shaquille O’Neal to cover funeral costs for slain Florida football player

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Orlando Magic player Shaquille O’Neal will cover the funeral costs of a slain football player from Ocoee High School, according to a report. (Story by WKMG)

ESPN reported Monday night that O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, spoke to Dexter Rentz Jr.'s’ parents after learning about his death over the weekend.

The 18-year-old athlete was on track to attend the University of Louisville on a football scholarship before he was gunned down Saturday in a shooting that left three others injured.

According to ESPN, O’Neal has offered to cover the costs of Rentz’ funeral, including a horse and carriage and custom-made casket. The former NBA star said he would pay for “whatever his mom wants."

O’Neal said he learned about Rentz’ death from a news report Sunday and wanted to learn more about the Ocoee High School student, so he started watching his football highlights.

“He was on his way, he really was,” O’Neal told ESPN. "I don’t know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone.

O’Neal told the sports network he wanted to do something to help the family during this difficult time.

“This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It’s just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it,” O’Neal said.

Coach Zephrin Scott told News 6 he trained Dexter as his wide receiver coach at Ocoee High and acted as a mentor to him.

“When he stepped on this field, you knew. It was an angel on this field. He was a light on this field,” Scott said.

Scott said Rentz was a star player who had a bright future. He said Rentz was excited about becoming a Louisville Cardinal.

Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting, which was reported late Saturday near Elese Street and Deerock Drive in Orlando.

According to Orlando police, several 911 callers reported gunfire and officers in the area also heard gunshots.

Officers said they watched two vehicles drive away from the area and pursued both. Rentz was found suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the cars and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, were he was pronounced dead, police said.

The three other victims were taken to ORMC and AdventHealth. One victim was in serious condition but was expected to survive, investigators said.

The names and ages of the other shooting victims have not been released because the investigation is ongoing, police said. Investigators are still working to gather evidence, including video and witness testimony.

No suspect description was available Sunday. Detectives did not say if the shooter(s) was in a vehicle.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random but are not sure who the specific target was.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 Crimeline reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 with information about the case and remain anonymous.

Ocoee High School wants students to know if they need to talk to someone about the incident, they can call Orange County Public School’s mental health service at 407-317-3694.