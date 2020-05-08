Florida begins reopening forest campgrounds Friday

After closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida State Forest campgrounds started to reopen with limited capacity Friday under a phased plan.

The plan, announced by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, includes most campgrounds, primitive campsites and trailheads in state forests.

Some recreation and day-use areas remain closed, while restrooms will remain closed outside of open campgrounds.

"Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to reopening these areas while continuing to follow CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Fried, whose department includes the Florida Forest Service, said in a prepared statement.