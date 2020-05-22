Legoland announces reopening date after receiving governor’s approval
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort will officially reopen on June 1, the park announced on Friday.
The Resort will initially open with adjusted operating hours.
New health & safety measures have been rolled out to help keep guests safe.
The park recommends and encourages guests to bring and wear masks for everyone’s safety.
We’re ready to play, starting June 1. Stay up-to-date with operational changes and how we are making it safe to visit here: https://t.co/rRQdGUWXrF— LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) May 22, 2020
We missed you. pic.twitter.com/k28UvUY8bk
