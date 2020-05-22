92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Florida

Legoland announces reopening date after receiving governor’s approval

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Legoland, Florida, Theme Parks
photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort will officially reopen on June 1, the park announced on Friday.

The Resort will initially open with adjusted operating hours.

New health & safety measures have been rolled out to help keep guests safe.

The park recommends and encourages guests to bring and wear masks for everyone’s safety.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: