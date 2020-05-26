Another Jacksonville death as Florida’s coronavirus fatalities near 2,260

Published: May 26, 2020, 11:22 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 12:24 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven more coronavirus-related deaths were reported across Florida since Monday, including one in Jacksonville, according to data released Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

The statewide death toll was at 2,259 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to state DOH data.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday morning that 52,255 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest death brings the total for Duval County to 44 deaths among 1,484 confirmed cases.

In the Northeast Florida region, there have been 3,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has administered 924,920 tests for the coronavirus, with 5.6% of tests coming back positive -- a percentage that has dropped consistently.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered because there is no standard definition for a “recovered” COVID-19 patient.