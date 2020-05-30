48th COVID-19 death in Jacksonville as Florida surpasses 55,000 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported another 927 cases of coronavirus Saturday and 34 additional deaths attributing the disease, including that of an 88-year-old Jacksonville man who was diagnosed a week ago.

There are 55,424 residents and visitors to Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 90 days and 2,447 people have died.

In addition Duval County’s 48th death from the virus, the total cases increased by 47 to 1,608 -- a larger increase than the recent daily average. The percentage of people testing positive in Jacksonville was up to 4.1%, the highest level in two weeks but still lower than the hard-hit counties in South Florida.

Clay County had six additional cases; St. Johns and Columbia each added four cases; Flagler went up by three; and Nassau, Baker, Putnam and Alachua each added one case in the last 24 hours.

Northeast Florida coronavirus data