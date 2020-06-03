Faculty union recommends how to reopen higher education in Florida

The union representing college and university faculty throughout Florida has come up with a series of recommendations for reopening the state’s institutions of higher learning.

The United Faculty of Florida and the Florida Education Association worked with faculty, students, parents, community leaders and others on their recommendations, which they hope will be used by the state’s colleges and universities as they work on their specific reopening plans.

This comes about a week after the state’s Board of Governors released a blueprint for universities to begin to develop their own plans. The two cover many of the same general topics, but the union’s recommendations go into more detail.

For example, the state’s blueprint says each college’s plan should address the use of face coverings and hand sanitizers. The union’s recommendations suggest that colleges require the use of hand sanitizer and facemasks.

The FEA address five areas: public health and safety; student success; social and emotional wellbeing, safe learning and working conditions; and investment.

FULL REPORT: UFF/FEA Higher Education Re-Opening Committee Guidelines

All colleges and universities are required to submit their reopening plans by June 12.