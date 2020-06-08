Another Jacksonville death reported as Florida COVID-19 cases continue to jump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen another large jump in coronavirus cases with 966 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Florida was up to 64,904 cases. Monday ended a string of five consecutive days with jumps of more than 1,000 cases a day.

The state has now reported 2,712 deaths, including an additional death in Duval County, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 55 deaths among 1,806 cases.

The latest death reported in Duval County was a 73-year-old woman whose case was first counted April 10. It’s not known if she had contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

On Wednesday, Florida’s reported cases jumped by 1,317, on Thursday they increased by 1,419, on Friday they rose by 1,305, on Saturday they increased by 1,270 and on Sunday, they jumped by 1,180. Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida, Wednesday’s was the third-highest the state has seen and Friday’s was the fourth-highest increase.

The series of case spikes come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

As of Monday’s report from the health department, Florida had administered 1.23 million tests for COVID-19 with a 5.2% positive rate.