Group says this rule would help thin out prison populations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers say steps need to be taken to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in state prisons.

At Baker Correctional Institution, inmate COVID-19 cases jumped from 20 to 561 in a week.

For months, state lawmakers say they’ve been calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the secretary of state to help grant a compassionate release of non-violent and immune-compromised offenders who lawmakers say are trapped as the coronavirus swarms through facilities like Baker Correctional.

“Our prison medical system was already experiencing some difficult challenges as it relates to medical services inside of our facilities,” said Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa. “So just imagine what COVID is now doing.”

Kayla Kearse says her father, Jarriett, had about a month left on his 18-month sentence at Baker Correctional but is concerned about what he’s facing now.

“With that little bit of time he has left in there, I think it’s very important that everyone is following the rules and trying to help drop these numbers,” Kearse told News4Jax on Thursday.

She says her father has emphysema and is exposed to other inmates who tested positive.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Corrections reported 14,271 inmates and 2,185 corrections workers had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the state Department of Corrections, there have been 75 COVID-19-related inmate deaths.

Keith Harris with the Florida Justice League, a group advocating for criminal defense, says the group is currently processing a rule that the group says the DOC is not using. It’s the restoration of forfeited gain time — a rule allowing institutions to process an inmate and give them back time gained through good behavior.

“By using it, it’ll open up beds to afford the institutions to operate with their minimal staff that they’re having problems with and control the spread,” Harris said.

Harris says this rule is a consistent pattern to help thin out prison populations and is more effective than going through court hearings.

News4Jax asked Kearse whether that would be something her father may want to consider.

“He said that it’s been inmates that have been released due to the virus, so he did ask me to look into that,” Kearse said. “This is not just about my father that’s incarcerated. This is for all the inmates in there terrified for their life, their health and their safety.”

Harris says inmates would put in a request to use this rule on their sentence, and if it’s approved, it can take less than 30 days to be released.

The Florida Justice League is encouraging legislators to ask the DOC to engage prisons in using this rule.

News4Jax has asked the DOC whether anyone in the last five months has used this rule in the prions or whether this would be something the department could get behind but had not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.