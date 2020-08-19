Hearing on Florida schools reopening lawsuit begins today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s largest teachers union has been joined by the NAACP in its lawsuit seeking to keep schools closed. That lawsuit will go before a judge Wednesday who will decide whether a state order requiring in-person learning in all 67 counties by the end of August is constitutional.

The Florida Education Association is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education and Commissioner Richard Corcoran over the order arguing that the order is unconstitutional given that school districts are run by elected boards.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson last week denied a motion from the state to dismiss the lawsuit. The state argued that not dismissing the case would invalidate the choice of Florida’s parents who weren’t being represented in court.

“Parents of 1,600,000 students have decided they want to go. Roughly 1,400,000 have decided they don’t want to go,” said David Wells, an attorney with the Gunster law firm hired to represent the state.

As of Friday, there had been more than 8,300 COVID-19 cases in kids under 18 since the beginning of August, with 100 of those requiring hospitalization. The FEA’s attorney told the judge he was facing a life-or-death decision for both students and teachers.

“School districts are being pressured with this zeal to open schools without regard for the continuing expansion of the pandemic,” attorney Ron Meyer said.

“There is a clear and present danger for children and teachers and support staff in our school systems,” added Jacob Stuart, who represents both parents and teachers in the lawsuit.

Dobson ordered mandatory arbitration between the two sides but because an agreement was not reached by Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the lawsuit will begin Wednesday morning.

The hearing is expected to last at least two days, which means a decision will not be made before Duval County students return to the classroom on Thursday.

More than a dozen school districts -- including Baker, Bradford, Charlton and Union counties -- opened last week. Another dozen will open this week. All districts will be open by Aug. 31.

Wednesday’s hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube when proceedings begin. To watch the live stream, go to http://2ndcircuit.leoncountyfl.gov/. Click on “YouTube Live” on the red navigation bar. The hearing is to be streamed on the court’s YouTube channel.