DeSantis’ order on evictions & foreclosures extended through September

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than four hours before it was set to expire, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s emergency moratorium on Monday night, multiple Florida news outlets reported.

The move extends the moratorium until Oct. 1. The order seeks to help prevent foreclosures and evictions amid job losses and financial problems cause by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the fifth time DeSantis has extended the moratorium.

When the executive order was extended in August, it made it clear that it is only supposed to apply to people who are “adversely affected” economically by the pandemic and that they will ultimately have to pay amounts owed on mortgages or in rent.