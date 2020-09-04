FSU postpones homecoming until spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The parade will have to wait.

Pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida State University Alumni Association announced Friday that it is postponing annual homecoming festivities until spring.

The festivities had been scheduled for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 14.

The association did not immediately announce a spring date.

“Homecoming is one of Florida State’s most cherished traditions,” university President John Thrasher said in a prepared statement. “Although we won’t be able to gather this fall, we hope to welcome friends and alumni back to campus and celebrate everything we love about FSU with students, faculty and staff this spring --- one of the most beautiful times of year in Tallahassee.”