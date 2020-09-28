Another 46 COVID-19 cases in corrections system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An additional 30 state prison inmates and 16 corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 19,389 since the pandemic started, according to state numbers released Monday.

As of a noon Monday count, 16,267 inmates had tested positive, up from 16,237 on Friday.

Meanwhile, 3,122 corrections workers had tested positive, up from 3,106 on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The number of inmate deaths related to the virus remained at 131.

Tests were pending Monday for 148 inmates, with 50 of them at Blackwater Correctional Facility in Northwest Florida.