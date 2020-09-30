21 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 173 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,486 since March.

Of the additional deaths reported Wednesday, 21 were in Northeast Florida: Nine in Duval County, four in Alachua County, two in Columbia County, two in Flagler County, one in Baker County, one in Bradford County, one in Putnam County and one in Union County.

On Wednesday, Florida added 1,948 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 706,516 since the pandemic began.

There were 2,085 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

In Duval County, 130 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. There have now been a total of 30,548 cases in Jacksonville and 394 deaths connected to the virus.

The state Department of Health said Wednesday that Tuesday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases was 5.03% — the 48th straight day below 10% positivity of new cases. In Duval, St. Johns, Nassau and Putnam counties, the positivity rate was below 5% Tuesday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.