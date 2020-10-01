More than 400 patients in Jacksonville have died related to COVID-19 since March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jacksonville on Thursday, Duval County has now seen a total of 407 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic hit Florida in March.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 133 additional deaths Thursday related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,619 in about seven months.

Clay County reported three additional deaths, and Alachua, Columbia and Nassau counties each reported one. Flagler County had one death removed from its count by the department of health, which did not give a reason for the correction.

Of the 19 Northeast Florida deaths added Thursday, the youngest was a 48-year-old Clay County woman and the oldest was a 94-year-old Jacksonville man.

On Thursday, Florida added 2,628 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 709,144 since the pandemic began.

There were 2,080 people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

In Duval County, 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. There have now been a total of 30,666 cases in Jacksonville.

The state Department of Health said Thursday that Wednesday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases was 4.65% — the 49th straight day below 10% positivity of new cases. In Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Alachua and Putnam counties, the positivity rate was below 5% Wednesday.

