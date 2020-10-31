2,331 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 41 additional deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s health department reported an increase of 2,331 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 41 additional resident deaths. Nine of those deaths were in Northeast Florida.

The daily case number was the lowest since Oct. 19 and broke a streak of four consecutive days in which the state had surpassed 4,000 new cases.

Florida is now up to 802,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,969‬ deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. Jacksonville’s seven deaths reported deaths on Saturday included a 99-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man. One resident whose death was included in Saturday’s data was first reported to the state on July 28.

The state has reported 49,338 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The statewide positivity rate based on Friday’s testing was 6.32%, according to the health department. The 14-day average is 5.35% and the seven-day average is 5.61%.

While Duval County’s positivity rate declined to 3.82%, most nearby counties were above 7%.

Cases multiply around country, globe

The United States has passed 9 million confirmed cases, with over 229,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.5 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic has predicted 399,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine said it’s most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from coronavirus – three times more than the current rate.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 45.7 million. There have been more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 29.7 million being declared recovered.