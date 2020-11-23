Christmas, Flordia: More than a distinctive postmark for your holiday cards and letters

It may only be Christmas once a year for the rest of us, but there’s a town on Highway 50 just outside of Orlando in Orange County where it is Christmas all year long.

Christmas, Florida, is far away from the North Pole and much too warm for Kris Kringle, but according to the 2010 Census, 1,146 people or 304 families reside in the town.

Even though the city’s name brings images of a jolly fellow in red, elves, reindeer and ho, ho, hos, the city’s most notable mascot is Swampy, the world’s largest gator.

Swampy is the world’s largest alligator-shaped building measures just over 200 feet can be seen and photographed at Jungle Adventures Nature Animal Park.

Interested in history? There’s Fort Christmas Historical Park, a recreation of the Second Seminole War’s Fort Christmas. Looking for unique gifts? Head to the Fort Christmas Folk School -- a nonprofit school dedicated to teaching folk arts.

Christmas is also the birthplace of the American sculptor James Hughlette “Tex” Wheeler, best known for his bronze sculpture of famed racehorse Seabiscuit.

The real reason to make the trip? Every year, a large number of people travel to the town’s post office to mail letters so they can have the “Christmas” postmark on their holiday mailings.

This can be done as a day trip. Budget around two and a half hours for travel and a couple of hours to enjoy your day in Christmas.