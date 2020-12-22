Florida adds 10,434 coronavirus cases, 76 deaths

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, registered medical assistant Elaine Lomax handles a nasal swab specimen after it was collected at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 10,434 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

The rolling seven-day average of cases is now up to 11,317, which is the highest since July 19 when it was 11,462.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 1,223,015 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the health department also reported 76 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Seven of those were in Duval County (706 total deaths), two were in Clay County (174), one was in Nassau County (65) and one was in Flagler County (48).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,052 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County daily deaths reported since June 1

As of around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 5,634 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 8.78%, the health department said Tuesday.

According to the state, 49,932 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, 4,806 of which were given on Monday.

