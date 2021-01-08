Smiling man carrying Pelosi’s lectern 1 of 6 Florida men linked to U.S. Capitol siege

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multi-state search is underway for the men and women accused of committing federal crimes at the U.S. Capitol when it was taken over by an angry mob.

The FBI releasing these photos, looking for help identifying those involved:

Do you see anyone you recognize? The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/o9rDVDsk5S to see images from current cases, and submit tips to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/R9JqN8TqpP — FBI (@FBI) January 8, 2021

The FBI in Washington D.C. said its office and its 56 field offices are working around the clock, searching for anyone who’s accused of committing crimes at the Capitol on Wednesday. Hundreds of FBI agents and investigators across the country are part of the effort.

According to the FBI, six Florida men have been linked to the riots at the U.S. Capitol. As of Friday, four of them had been arrested.

Douglas Sweet, of Florida, John Anderson, of Saint Augustine, and Matthew Council, of Riverview, are all facing a federal charge of unlawful entry into the Capitol. News4Jax has not been able to obtain their photos.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, is facing the same charge.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, faces charge of unlawful entry. (WKMG)

Andrew Williams, identified as a Sanford firefighter, was in a photo taken in the foyer of the Capitol, pointing at a sign that reads: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Williams has not been charged, but he’s been identified by multiple people, and the Sanford Fire Department confirmed his identity.

“We are aware and the firefighter is employed with the Sanford Fire Department. The Sanford Fire Department has begun Administrative Investigation into the information,” reads a statement from the fire department.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says although the people involved have gone home, the investigation will not be delayed.

“Social media in this regard is very, very helpful when people do stupid things. They like to post and brag about it and show pictures and law enforcement officials are sitting back laughing with gratitude because they are giving them all of the evidence they need and all the information that they need to find them,” Jefferson said.

A sixth Florida man has been identified as Adam Christian Johnson, of Parrish. He’s the man pictured at the top of this article, carrying the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda. No charges have been confirmed against him.

Other men out of state have been arrested on charges including possession of a weapon and homemade explosives, and knowingly entering property without authority.

FBI Washington D.C. says it will spare no resources to hold all of these people accountable. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.