Gov. DeSantis says 700,000 Flordia seniors have received vaccine

JUPITER, Fla. – More than 700,000 senior citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

During a Tuesday morning news conference in Jupiter, DeSantis announced that all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will begin offering appointments for anyone age 65 or older to receive the vaccine. There are 181 Publix pharmacies across 15 counties now providing vaccines to senior citizens, including only St. Johns and Flagler counties in Northeast Florida.

Palm Beach County is the largest so far to offer vaccines at Publix, DeSantis said. He said about 25% of the county’s residents are 65 or older. County officials told the governor that about 90% of seniors live within a mile and half of at least one Publix.

“Not every senior is going to want to drive halfway across town to go to a drive-thru site,” DeSantis said.