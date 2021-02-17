Florida adds 7,342 COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 7,342 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as 165 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 19 were in Northeast Florida: 15 in Duval County (1,062 total deaths), two in Alachua County (203), one in Putnam County (119) and one in Flagler County (86).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,844,627 COVID-19 cases and 29,824 coronavirus-related deaths since March.

Duval County has recorded 86,872 total cases, including 310 cases that were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 4,465 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 6.42%, the health department said Wednesday.

Health department data released Wednesday showed that 2,487,055 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.