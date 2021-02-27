Florida closing in on 2M COVID-19 cases as state nears 1-year mark

-University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood sample in the specimen processing lab￼ from study participants who volunteered to take part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Miami is one of 89 cities around the U.S. taking part in the NIH funded biotech company, Moderna, study testing a Covid-19 vaccine in humans as part of the third phase of a clinical trial. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 5,459 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and reported an additional 118 deaths attributed to the virus.

The state has now verified 1,903,682 cases and 31,280 deaths since the outbreak began last March, according to health department data.

FDOH listed five additional deaths in Northeast Florida: one in Duval County, which has now reported 1,140 total deaths, and four in St. Johns County, which has now reported 195 total deaths related to COVID-19.

There have been at least 79,242 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 3,728 people hospitalized in Flordia with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.61%.

At least 2,973,782 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 1,642,800 people in the state getting both shots that are needed, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.